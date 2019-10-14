Iran president says there is video footage of attack on Iranian tanker

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)

DUBAI - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said an Iranian tanker damaged in the Red Sea on Friday had been hit by at least two rockets, and there is video footage of the incident.





Iranian authorities reported that the Iranian-owned oil tanker, the Sabiti, was struck off Saudi Arabia's coast. There has been no independent report on the cause of the damage.





Iran's rival Saudi Arabia has said it was not behind any attack on the tanker. Saudi authorities said they received a distress message from the vessel, but they added that it had switched off its transponder before they could assist.





Rouhani, speaking live on state television on Monday, said the attack was undoubtedly carried out by a government and that there would be consequences.

