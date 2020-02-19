Iran reports first two cases of coronavirus

State-run ISNA news agency is reporting that Iranian health officials have confirmed two coronavirus cases within the country. The first brush with the virus the country has faced since the novel virus was discovered in Wuhan, China in late December.“[Within] the last two days, some suspected cases of the new coronavirus were found,” ISNA quoted the state's Health Ministry as saying. There was no indication to the nationalities of the people affected.The first coronavirus case surfaced in December in the city of Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province. Currently, 75,201 cases have been confirmed, up about 1,900 from the day before, along with 2,012 deaths.