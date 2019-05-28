Iran shut down church, removed its cross

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with people of Qom, in Teheran, Iran, January 9, 2019..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Iranian intelligence shut down a Presbyterian church and removed its cross from the bell tower, as it was announced by the Assyrian International News Agency (Aina) and reported by Radio Farda on Sunday.
The church was located in the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran and it belonged to the Assyrian Presbytery.
According to the report, the building was confiscated by the Revolutionary Court in 2011, but its members had been able to continue to use it until earlier this month.
“Intelligence agents stormed the 100-year-old church, officially recognized as a national heritage site in Iran, on Thursday, May 9, changed all the locks, tore down the cross from the church tower, and ordered the churchwarden to leave,” Article 18, a non-profit organization based in London and devoted to the protection and promotion of religious freedom in Iran reported.
Eiko, the state agency responsible for the raid together with the ministry of intelligence, is under the direct control of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
According to the report, the congregants were left in shock and have not been allowed to hold service in the building anymore.
Before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Assyrian community in Iran totaled approximately 200,000 people, Radio Farda noted.
However, since then many have fled and in 2015 only 32,000 Assyrian were left in the country, mostly in Tehran.
“Many churches owned by Protestants have been confiscated,” explained Article18’s advocacy director, Mansour Borji.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>