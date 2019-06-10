Iran shuts 547 restaurants for not observing Islamic principles

Woman smokes nargila from a hookah 370.
Iranian police shut down 547 restaurants and cafes in Tehran, AFP reported.
According to the Tehran’s police chief the eateries were closed for not observing "Islamic principles."
An Iranian news service, Fars, said the shut downs occurred because the establishments were "unconventional advertising in cyberspace, playing illegal music and debauchery."
Along with the 547 businesses that were shut down there were 11 people arrested.
"Observing Islamic principles is ... one of the police's main missions and responsibilities," the police chief said, according to the AFP report.
The crackdown has occurred throughout the end of May and the beginning over June over a 10 day period.
