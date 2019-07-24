Iran vows to secure Strait of Hormuz

British Purpose - Crud oil tanker - Calandkanaal - Port of Rotterdam.
(photo credit: FRANS BERKELAAR)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Iran will secure the Strait of Hormuz and not allow any disturbance in shipping in the key oil transport waterway, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday during a visit to Paris, the state new agency IRNA reported.
France, Italy, the Netherlands and Denmark support a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, three senior EU diplomats said on Tuesday, after Britain proposed the idea following Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker.
"Iran will use its best efforts to secure the region, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, and will not allow any disturbance in shipping in this sensitive area," Araqchi told French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, IRNA reported.
Araqchi later met French President Emmanuel Macron and delivered a message to him from President Hassan Rouhani, IRNA said.
"They (Macron and Araqchi) both emphasized using diplomacy to bring peace to the world," IRNA added.
Le Drian said earlier that France was working with European capitals to improve maritime security in the Gulf but stopped short of backing Britain's call for a naval mission to ensure safe shipping in the region.
Almost a fifth of the oil consumed globally passes through the Strait of Hormuz.
Washington proposed on July 9 stepping up efforts to safeguard strategic waters off Iran and Yemen where it blames Iran and its proxies for recent tanker attacks. Iran denies the charges.
"This is the opposite of the American initiative which is about maximum pressure to make Iran go back on a certain number of objectives," Le Drian said.
This statement comes after Iran seized a British oil tanker
in the Strait on Saturday and oil prices rose more than 1%
.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>