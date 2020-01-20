The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran warns of further rollbacks of its commitments to nuclear deal

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said country still committed to 2015 deal, but only if its interests are met.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 20, 2020 09:50
plane crash at the Boryspil… REUTERS 19/01/2020 12:16 IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna REUTERS Link copied to clipboard. (internationalbox) FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna 19/01/2020 12 (photo credit: REUTERS/ LEONHARD FOEGER)
(photo credit: REUTERS/ LEONHARD FOEGER)
Iran said on Monday that it had not closed the "door to negotiations" in efforts to resolve a dispute over its nuclear agreement with world powers that has escalated steadily since the United States withdrew from the deal in 2018.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said any further move by Tehran to scale back its commitments to the deal would depend on actions by other parties, after European states triggered a mechanism that could lead to the re-imposition of U.N. sanctions.
Iran has gradually stepped back from its obligations to the 2015 deal, under which Tehran secured sanctions relief in return for limiting its nuclear work, after Washington quit the agreement and then imposed stringent U.S. sanctions.
Britain, France and Germany, also signatories to the pact, triggered a dispute mechanism this month, citing Iranian violations. This starts a diplomatic process that could lead to U.N. sanctions being reimposed.
"Tehran still remains in the deal ... The European powers' claims about Iran violating the deal are unfounded," Mousavi told a weekly news conference in Tehran, saying that the "door to negotiations" had not been closed.
"Whether Iran will further decrease its nuclear commitments will depend on other parties and whether Iran's interests are secured under the deal," Mousavi said.
U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal and began a policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran, saying he wanted a new deal that would cover nuclear issues, Iran's ballistic missile program and Iranian activities in the Middle East.
Britain has said a "Trump deal" could replace the 2015 agreement and France has called for broad talks to end a crisis with the United States, which briefly erupted into tit-for-tat U.S.-Iranian military action this month.
Mousavi repeated Iran's rejection of a "Trump deal." Iranian officials have said Trump could not be trusted, so such deal would not have any value.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated their commitment on Sunday to the Iran nuclear deal and agreed a long-term framework was needed, Downing Street said on Sunday.
"On Iran, the leaders reiterated their commitment to the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and also acknowledged the need to define a long-term framework to prevent Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon," a Downing Street spokeswoman said in a statement after the two met on the sidelines of a Libya summit in Berlin.
"They agreed on the importance of deescalation and of working with international partners to find a diplomatic way through the current tensions."


