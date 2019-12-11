Iranian Christian arrested, 11 journalists in prison



The Islamic Republic of Iran ’s fierce crackdown on Christians and journalists - who are not necessarily Christian - continued unabated in December, according to human rights monitoring organizations.

The International Christian Concern reported on Wednesday that Iran’s state-controlled media said the regime arrested an unnamed Christian near the country's border with Azerbaijan.



However, the report does cite some of "justifications" for the arrest, such as publicizing evangelical Christianity, establishing house churches, and destroying Abrahamic religions by disturbing public opinion in the public and virtual spheres.

ICC wrote that, "very little information about the arrested individual is shared." "A number of items related to this individual were confiscated," ICC wrote.



Iran ’s record of mistreating religious minorities foreshadows significant challenges that the evangelist may face," ICC continued. "It is common for arrested individuals to be disappeared for several days while the authorities interrogate the detainee.”

The Christian rights group added that, "the conditions of incarceration are often filled with a blatant disregard for human dignity. Christians are given long sentences in prison, where they are effectively cut off from their families and friends.”



The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) published its annual survey on Tuesday, as well, and “found at least 250 journalists in jail in relation to their work, compared with an adjusted 255 a year earlier."



CPJ noted that “Iran, which also saw significant protests in 2019, increased the number of journalists in jail to 11. Prominent economic reporter Mohammad Mosaed was arrested after tweeting during an internet shutdown intended to suppress new of protests against high gas prices, ‘Hello Free World!’ and that he was using ‘42 different proxies’ to get online."



The press rights organization wrote that, "The highest number of journalists imprisoned in any year since CPJ began keeping track is 273 in 2016. After China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, the worst jailers are Eritrea, Vietnam, and Iran.”