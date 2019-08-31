Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iranian Judoka Saeid Mollaei seeks asylum in Germany

The previous world champion is under heavy suspicion that he deliberately lost so as not to fight Israeli Judoka Sagi Muki.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 31, 2019 06:09
Judo - World Judo Championships - Men's Under 81 kg - Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan - August 28, 2019

Judo - World Judo Championships - Men's Under 81 kg - Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan - August 28, 2019 - Israel's Sagi Muki and Kyrgyzstan's Vladimir Zoloev compete. (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)

Iranian Judoka and previous world champion Saeid Mollaei is in Germany, and has requested asylum for fear of returning to the Islamic Republic, French site RMC Sport reported on Friday. 
 
Head of the International Judo Federation  (IJF) Marius Vizer told the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun that Mollaei feared he and his family would be subjected to violence by the Iranian state if he faced Israeli Judoka Sagi Muki, who went on to win the world championship on Wednesday in Tokyo.

It is now suspected that to avoid this situation, Mollaei ended up losing on purpose to Belgian Judoka Matthias Casse. 
 
The IJF is offering Mollaei protection, and Vizer expressed his hopes that the Iranian judoka will compete in the 2020 Games as a refugee athlete. 
The Olympic Refugee team was established in 2015 and included judokas from the Congo – Popole Misenga and Yolande Bukasa Mabika – in the 2016 games. 
 
In interviews given after he won the world title, Muki refused to speak of Mollaei’s situation and praised him as an outstanding human being and a top athlete.  




  
  



Related Content

August 31, 2019
Suffering Syrians in Idlib angry as Erdogan, Putin “ice cream diplomacy”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings