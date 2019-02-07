Iran builds new secret missile site in Syria for Hezbollah

Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018.
(photo credit: OMAR SANADIKI/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Iran, Syria and Hezbollah are establishing a missile factory on the outskirts of the Syrian town Safita, Israel exposed on Thursday according to Channel 12.
Israel’s strategy, according to the report, is to make the efforts public to thwart the construction and success of the factory, which is supposed to be where Iran will turn Hezbollah’s missiles into precision-guided munitions, capable of striking targets in Israel with unprecedented accuracy.
The Israeli report claimed that a front organization named “Anas Group” was created to purchase materials from Italy, China and other Asian nations, and that the factory is currently run by Jamal Said, said to be a known figure in the field of missile production in the Middle East.
Speaking in the United Nations in September
, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressured the international community to pay attention to Israel’s findings and inspect Iran’s movements in Syria. Netanyahu at the time revealed several sites in Beirut, where he said Hezbollah attempted to convert ground-to-ground missiles to precision missiles.
One of the sites, according to the prime minister, was inside a soccer stadium belonging to the Lebanese terrorist group, a second site in Hariri International Airport and a third 500 meters from the airport’s runway in the heart of the Ma’aganah residential neighborhood.
“Israel knows what you’re doing, and Israel knows where you’re doing it,” he said. “What Iran hides, Israel will find.”
In December, he said the sites had been closed as a result of Israel’s exposure of them at the UN.
Hezbollah’s effort to build accurate and precise missiles, facilitated by Iranian expertise, funding and guidance, has been targeted by Israel on numerous occasions in Syria – most recently late last year – when Israeli jets struck a military warehouse that held vehicles set to smuggle precision rocket converting systems from Syria to Lebanon.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>