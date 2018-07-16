Iranian foreign ministry: Trump will have to call Tehran to begin talks

US President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement after signing it in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, May 8, 2018.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
US President Donald Trump will have to call Iran to begin negotiations with the Islamic Republic, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Bahram Qassemi said Monday, according to a report by BBC's Persian-language service.
"There were some signs of this in the past," Qassemi said without elaborating further.
Qassemi was responding to Trump's statement Thursday that he expects Iran will call him wanting to make a deal.
"Iran at some point will call me and ask for a deal, and we'll make a deal," he said. "They are feeling “a lot of pain right now,” he added.
The United States withdrew from the 2015 six-country nuclear deal in May
, saying at the time that the agreement does not adequately prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons and does not address the country's advanced missile program.
Trump quits Iran nuclear deal, reimposes sanctions on Tehran (Reuters)
Tensions between the United States and Iran have continued to rise against the backdrop of Iran's military involvement in the Syrian civil war and Iranian backing for Hamas in Gaza.
Qassemi doubted Trump's comments.
"I don't know whether he was making a joke or was speaking seriously, but there is a greater chance that he will call Tehran and want to begin negotiations [than the other way around]," the spokesman said.
Qassemi also denied reports that have appeared in the Arabic press that Iranian and Israeli officials spoke during the overlapping visits of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
and senior advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Akbar Velayati in Moscow earlier this week.
"Such a thing could never be true and I consider it fake news," he said. "For a person who is familiar with Iran and Iranian politics, this sort of news is closer to satire."