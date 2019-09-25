Iranian general denies two of his staffers arrested as Israeli spies

Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

In October 2018, a pro-regime Iranian news website reported that two people working for a senior officer of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps had been arrested as alleged Israeli spies.



According to Radio Farda, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi (Naqdi) denied the report. He also announced that he would file a complaint against the pro-reform former minister and member of parliament, Behzad Nabavi, who spread the claim in an interview he gave to the news site Alef, which is managed by conservative former member of parliament Ahmad Tavakkoli.

"Two persons working for the office of an IRGC general were discovered as Israel's spies and arrested. They were behind bars along with several political prisoners," Nabavi said, as quoted by Radio Farda. "One of the two was later executed," he added.The Iranian branch of the US government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty pointed out that this was not the first time that people with ties to the IRGC have been accused of cooperating with Israel. According to the report, in 2015, thirty people were arrested with the same accusation.Naqdi currently serves as the deputy director of cultural and social affairs of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

