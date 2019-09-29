Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iranian lawmaker says now a good time to negotiate with U.S.

A member of Iran's parliament said that now is a good time for negotiations with the United States since Iran is in "a position of power."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 29, 2019 03:18
Ali Motahari, a candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections, attends a gathering, Feb. 2016

Ali Motahari, a candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections, attends a campaign gathering of candidates, Feb. 2016. (photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)

Ali Motahari, a member of Iran's parliament, said that now is a good time for negotiations with the United States since Iran is in "a position of power," according to Radio Farda.

Now is a good opportunity for negotiations since opponents of Iran haven't been able "to agitate the people against the regime" and the Islamic Republic was able to achieve "military successes," said Motahari, who often criticizes hardliners in Iran.

The Iranian parliamentarian called on President Donald Trump to remove "some or all sanctions" so that Iran "is given an incentive for talks."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that the United States offered to drop all sanctions on Iran in exchange for new talks, according to Reuters. Rouhani claimed that he turned down the offer.

Trump denied that the US has agreed to lift sanctions in exchange for opening negotiations on a new agreement between the sides.

Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.


