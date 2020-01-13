A propaganda video showing an Iranian commando planning and then executing an attack against the White House resulting in US President Donald Trump's death was published by the Iranian semi-official news agency Fars News on Friday.The fabricated video staged a group of militants first hearing about the death of Qasem Soleimani and then planning revenge for it. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force commander was killed by a US airstrike on January 3. In the video, the men seem to discuss possible reactions. A few seconds later, they appear to be in Washington DC setting an explosion in Capitol Hill and attacking the White House with grenades and gunfire before a figure resembling Trump is seen shot to death on the ground. The clip also shows another man dead that bears some resemblance to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The video marks the second of this kind released by Fars in the aftermath of Soleimani's killing.A first clip, entitled, "Hey US! You started it, we will end it," depicted an Iranian sniper assassinating Trump. A warning to the US that says, "if you begin the war, we will end the war" appears on a black screen, before the video cuts to an Iranian sniper loading his weapon.The sniper then looks at a picture of Soleimani, peers out the window, sees Trump speaking at a podium and shoots him as Secret Service scrambles to get him off the stage.At the end of the mock assassination video, the phrase "in the name of GD, the beneficent, the merciful," appears on a black screen.
