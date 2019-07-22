Iranian soldiers use effigies of Netanyahu, Trump for target practice

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards march during a military parade to commemorate the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war in Tehran.
(photo credit: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZI/ REUTERS)
Iranian soldiers used effigies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump for target practice during training exercises, in photos published over the weekend by the semi-official Iranian Tasnim state news agency, according to the Algemeiner.
Many of the effigies photographed had been riddled with bullets.
The exercise "was intended to assess the readiness and skills of the participants in shooting and in a number of different situations on the battlefield," according to Tasnim.
The soldiers' training included marksmanship at 100 and 200 meters, as well as sniper training and night shooting.
One hundred soldiers began the program, but only 20 managed to make it to the final stage of the training.
