Iranian women dance for justice after government detains teen for video

After Iran detained an 18 year old gymnast, Maedeh Hojabri, social media users posted videos dancing in support and protest of the government's conservative laws.
BBC reported one Twitter user wrote: "I'm dancing so that they [the authorities] see and know that they cannot take away our happiness and hope by arresting teenagers and (girls like) Maedeh."
Hojabri recorded and posted around 300 videos on Instagram of herself dancing in what Iran would deem an 'immoral' manner. Yet, she has amassed thousands of followers for her moves.
“It wasn’t for attracting attention,” Hojabri said. “I had some followers and these videos were for them. I did not have any intention to encourage others doing the same … I didn’t work with a team, I received no training. I only do gymnastics,” The Gaurdian
reported.
Iranian state TV aired the alleged confession on Friday.
This is not the first time Iran lashed out towards dancers. In 2014, six Iranians were sentenced to 91 lashes and jail
for posting a video of themselves dancing to the song Happy, by Pharrell Williams.
Social media applications like Twitter and Facebook have been banned since 2009, yet many Iranians still manage to use them. Iran also has laws in place concerning women's modesty, with a compulsory hijab law.