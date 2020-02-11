Iranians arrested in Ecuador for traveling with fake Israeli passports

A man and a woman in their 20s were attempting to travel to Madrid when they were discovered with the forged travel document. They reportedly arrived in Ecuador with the fake passports at the end of January and attempted to travel once more. They also had Iranian passports.

It is unclear why they had the fake passports or if they were affiliated with Iran's intelligence services. Israeli passport holders do not require an entry visa to visit Ecuador, so the forgeries may have been used for that purpose.

In March, two Iranians were arrested in Argentina with forged Israeli passports that contained multiple spelling mistakes in Hebrew.

Two Iranians were arrested in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito after attempting to travel to Spain with fake Israeli passports, according to Ynet.