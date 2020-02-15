The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran’s Hajizadeh: We must unite to expel the Zionists and Americans

The Iranian amir was speaking to pro-Houthi media in Yemen, which means his comments were also directed at Saudi Arabia. Iran has sent technology to the Houthis to aid their fight against Riyadh.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 15, 2020 11:03
Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps elite Aerospace force (photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps elite Aerospace force
(photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Iran’s Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the 'Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps elite Aerospace force', has said that the region must unite to expel “Zionists” and Americans.
In what have been daily statements by Iran’s leadership, the regime is claiming it will destroy Israel and get the US to leave Iraq and Syria. Hajizadeh’s comments matter, because his units are involved with missiles, drones and air defense, and have been involved in attacks on US forces using ballistic missiles and the exporting of Iran’s technology that can target Israel.
Hajizadeh was speaking to pro-Houthi media in Yemen, which means that his comments were also directed at Saudi Arabia. Iran has sent technology, such as cruise missiles, drones and ballistic missiles to the Houthis to aid their fight against Riyadh.
Last week, a spokesman for Iran's armed forces said Israel would disappear; IRGC leader Hossein Salami said that there is a new Middle East and warned Iran would attack Israel and the US if threatened; and Abbas Mousavi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Iran would respond to any Israeli actions in Syria. Hajizadeh’s comments are part of this pattern.
“Today we are not only an Iranian axis of resistance,” he said. Today the “axis of resistance extends from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, from Ansarullah in Yemen to Hezbollah in Lebanon.” He sketched out a 3,000 kilometer arc of Iranian influence and allies that all work in concert against the US, Israel and their allies. In short, Hajizadeh laid all of Iran’s cards on the table and admitted what is well known: Iran’s proxies and allies are not just local forces, but part of Iran’s search for hegemonic rule in the Middle East.
No need for Tehran to pretend anymore, Hajizadeh appears to be saying. And he thinks Iran is on the verge of winning. Some 41 years after the Islamic Revolution, Iran’s leaders are becoming what they accuse their enemies of: arrogant.
Hajizadeh was behind the ballistic missile attack on US forces at Ayn al-Assad base in Iraq that injured more than a hundred Americans in early January. “The attack on Ayn al-Assad and the US government’s failure there represents humiliation,” he said. He noted that the US first said no soldiers were injured, but that now the US has admitted that more than 109 suffered concussions, using the US technical term “traumatic brain damage.” The US hasn’t sent air defense to Iraq, even though it has the Patriot system and has purchased two Israeli-designed Iron Dome batteries.
The Iranian air commander says that the ballistic missiles shredded America’s reputation and “destroyed the US hegemony because we attacked the largest American base.” Iran carried out the attack to avenge the killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in January. Last week was the fortieth day since Soleimani’s death, an important memorial day in Iran.
Hajizadeh appears set to continue Iran’s advances in missiles, drones, cruise missiles and air defense. The aerospace force is Iran’s main offensive arm, and Tehran has invested massive resources in it. Hajizadeh was momentarily humiliated after Iran shot down a Ukrainian civilian airliner in the wake of the attack on the US. But he is back now, showing off new missiles like the Thunder 500.


Tags Israel Iran Qasem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN Human Rights Council's shameful blacklist By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert explains to 'Jpost' why he met with PA leader Mahmoud Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
4 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
5 Failed satellite launch causes massive explosion in rural Iran
Iran Zafar satellite launch, Feb. 9, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by