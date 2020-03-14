Iran’s Rouhani warns media, seeks to suppress coronavirus coverage

Rouhani clams that population movement is currently undermining the mental well-being of society. “Referring to uncertainties, rumors and the atmosphere it is right that media will confront the community with precise information, not gossip, and pave the way for medical staff to confront the disease.” This could mean the government will be more transparent, but in fact since mid-August the government has sought to downplay the crises and even spread false claims that the virus is a foreign conspiracy.Rouhani even claimed the virus was like US sanctions and appeared worse than it is in February. Iran purposely suppressed coverage in February to get people to turn out to vote. This has resulted in numerous infections among politicians and hundreds of deaths. Iran now has more than 11,000 official cases, among the highest in the world.