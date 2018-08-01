Iran's parliament summons Rouhani as economy falters under U.S. pressures

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
LONDON - Iranian lawmakers have given President Hassan Rouhani one month to appear before parliament to answer questions on his government's handling of Iran's economic struggles, state media reported on Wednesday.
It is the first time parliament has summoned Rouhani, who is under pressure from hardline rivals to change his cabinet following a deterioration in relations with the United States and Iran's growing economic difficulties.
Lawmakers want to question Rouhani on topics including the rial's decline, which has lost more than half its value since April, weak economic growth and rising unemployment, according to semi-official ISNA news agency.
Rouhani, a pragmatist who reduced tensions with the West by striking the nuclear deal in 2015, is facing a growing backlash since US President Donald Trump pulled out from the pact in May and said he will reimpose sanctions that seek to throttle Iran’s economy, including its lifeblood oil exports.
According to ISNA, lawmakers also want Rouhani to explain why, after more than two years of signing a nuclear deal that curbed Iran's nuclear program in return for lifting of most international sanctions, Iranian banks still only have limited access to global financial services.
Rouhani's summons comes amid further shows of public discontent. A number of protests have broken out in Iran since the beginning of the year over high prices, water shortage, power cuts, and alleged corruption in the Islamic Republic.
On Tuesday, protesters hundreds of people rallied in cities across the country, including Isfahan, Karaj, Shiraz and Ahvaz, in protest at high inflation caused in part by the weak rial.
(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");
Parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani was quoted as saying by state television that Rouhani will have one month to attend a parliamentary session and address the issues.
Trump said on Monday that he would be willing to meet Rouhani without preconditions
to discuss how to improve relations, but senior Iranian officials and military commanders rejected the offer as worthless and "a dream."
Trump says he would meet with Iran's leaders without preconditions, July 31, 2018 (Reuters)
Rouhani appointed a new central bank governor last week and accepted the resignation of the government spokesman on Tuesday, suggesting that he is conceding a need for reshuffling his economic team.
In a separate letter to Rouhani on Wednesday, 193 lawmakers welcomed these changes "as a good starting point" and asked for "maximum shake-up" in the government.