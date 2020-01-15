The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran's president dismisses idea of a new 'Trump deal' in nuclear row

Iranian Foreign Minister told a New Delhi conference that the original 2015 nuclear deal was still on the table.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 15, 2020 11:09
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani October 1, 2019. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani October 1, 2019.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed on Tuesday a proposal for a new "Trump deal" aimed at resolving a nuclear row, saying it was a "strange" offer and criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump for always breaking promises.
In a televised speech, the president told Washington to return to the 2015 nuclear pact between Tehran and world powers, adding that Iran could reverse its moves to scale back its commitments under the pact.
He criticized European parties to the deal that have triggered a nuclear agreement dispute mechanism, saying they had failed to fulfill their commitments. Tehran has repeatedly refused to negotiate a new deal while U.S. sanctions are in place.
Separately Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday an existing nuclear deal the country struck with world powers was not dead and that he was unsure if any new pact agreed by U.S. President Donald Trump would last.
"The United States didn't implement (the existing deal's) ...commitments, now it has withdrawn... I had a U.S. deal and the U.S. broke it. If I have a Trump deal, how long will it last?" Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a security conference in New Delhi.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Tuesday for Trump to replace the 2015 deal with his own new pact to ensure Iran did not get an atomic weapon.
Trump's administration abandoned the pact aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program in 2018 and has since reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran.
The U.S. president said in a tweet he agreed with Johnson on the need for a "Trump deal."
Iran is interested in diplomacy, but not in negotiating with the United States, Zarif said, adding the existing pact was among the "best deals" he could envisage.
Zarif spoke a day after Britain, France and Germany formally accused Iran of violating the terms of that agreement, a move that could eventually lead to the reimposing of U.N. sanctions.
He said Iran would respond to a letter sent by the three European countries and said the future of the pact, which was "not dead," rested on Europe.
Iran denies its nuclear program is aimed at building a bomb but has gradually rolled back its commitments under the 2015 accord since the United States pulled out. It argues that Washington's actions justify such a course.
Tensions between the two countries have risen following the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and a retaliatory missile attack by Iran on U.S. forces in Iraq.
Zarif said Iran had sent a message to Washington through Swiss mediators on the night of the missile strike, calling it an act of self-defense in response to Soleimani's killing.
Zarif said the commander's death was a major setback in the fight against Islamic State. Many in the region saw Soleimani as a hero for his role in defeating the jidahist group.


