The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iraq, Turkey and Egypt crackdown on media

In Egypt the offices of Mada Masr were raided by police and plainclothes security. According to reports the staff were held inside and phones turned off.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 13:51
Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans in Cairo, Egypt September 21, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)
Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans in Cairo, Egypt September 21, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)
Iraq is seeking to ban numerous critical foreign media, Egypt raided the offices of one of the few independent media operations and in Turkey those who oppose the war and nationalism on social media are detained as “terrorists.” The continued crackdown on media across the Middle East is part of a larger crackdown on dissent throughout every country in the region, years after hopes for democratization and more open-minded societies were dashed amid bloodshed, civil war, genocide and religious extremism.
In Egypt the offices of Mada Masr were raided by police and plainclothes security. According to reports the staff were held inside and phones turned off. Several were detained, including the editor-in-chief, The Guardian reported. They were then released. Foreigners working at the paper were also questioned and passports taken. Another editor had been arrested on Friday. Egypt has faced increasing media crackdowns in the last year, including foreign journalists who have left or been asked to leave. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists at least 25 journalists were arrested in 2018.
In Iraq media companies have faced increasing threats since protests broke out in early October. In addition, Al-Hurra has been targeted multiple times by the government. In Baghdad numerous foreign Arabic media were attacked in October, a campaign of harassment aimed at any media that is critical of Iran and which was accused of “inciting” the protests. Then on November 24 it was revealed that the Iraqi authorities are seeking to close up to 12 TV and radio stations. Like Al-Hurra, which was hit with a three month suspension in September, they will be banned for several months. The bans often do not affect the Kurdistan autonomous region where media continue to operate. Five warnings were also issued to various channels. This comes as the Iraqi government has sought to shut down the internet numerous times over the last month and half amid major protests. More than 350 protesters have been killed and thousands injured. The ban in Iraq may affect 8 TV channels and four radio stations.
Turkey remains the largest jailer of journalists in the region. With more than 120 journalists in prison the country continues to arrest people for social media critiques of government policy or its recent invasion of northern Syria. Turkey charges critics with “terrorism.” Recently a court upheld the convictions of 12 former members of the Cumhuriyet newspaper. In May Amnesty International visited several imprisoned journalists. They are in prison for “supporting terrorism,” like other dissidents and critics. Almost all the media in Turkey now is pro-government and the government has invested huge resources in creating its own propaganda channels and newspapers that only support the ruling party. Amnesty says hundreds have been detained for critiquing Turkey’s invasion of Syria on social media. They are accused often of “supporting terrorism,” just for being against military operations in Syria.
Across the Middle East there is less and less space for journalists who are critical of the countries they are in. Many countries now have state media that is well funded to push propaganda, critiquing foreign countries based on the whims of the government, while never critiquing the home country. Al-Jazeera, TRT and other media are based on this model. In addition there is almost no critique of most governments in the region permitted. Turkey, Egypt, and Iraq are examples of this, although Iraq continues to have more diverse media and options than most of the other countries. Journalists were also recently assaulted in Lebanon by supporters of Hezbollah and many journalists practice self-censorship, knowing that they will be subject of attacks, deportations or disappearances if they do not toe certain party lines and cater to powerful groups, states or lobbies where they work in the region.


Tags Egypt Iraq Syria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel first By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Follow the Nixon model By JEFF BARAK
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by