Iraq hands over 188 Turkish children of suspected Islamic State members

Chechen woman Laila Magomedovna Gazieva, the widow of an Islamic State militant, holds her son Obaida at Hammam Al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq, September 13, 2017.
(photo credit: RAYA JALABI/REUTERS VIA TPX IMAGES)
BAGHDAD - Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of suspected Islamic State members to Turkey in the presence of government officials from both countries and UNICEF, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday.
"The central investigations court which is responsible for the terrorism file and foreign suspects has handed the Turkish side 188 children left behind by Daesh terrorists in Iraq," said Judge Abdul Sattar Birqdar.
He added that the figure included "a small percentage" who had "come of age" and had been convicted with illegally crossing the border and served out their sentences. Children can be held responsible for crimes in Iraq starting at the age of nine.
