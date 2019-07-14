Iraqi MP: US Embassy in Baghdad serves as headquarters for Mossad, ISIS

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Senior Iraqi parliament member Hassan Salem issued a warning about the US embassy's "suspicious activities," saying that it hosts Mossad and ISIS agents.



Salem claimed that "the US embassy in Baghdad has turned into a center for Israel's Mossad" and ISIS terrorists, additionally claiming that the embassy is "interfering in the country's internal affairs by spying, spreading rumors and hatching plots," Fars News reported.

The lawmaker further claimed that the embassy should be closed down for its illegalities. "The US embassy's violation of laws and forgetting its responsibilities based on the international laws mean that the center could not be called an embassy and therefore, its closure is legally necessary," Salem said.Salem has previously accused the US of providing a terrorist with protection. In February, he said that the US have ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in their care in the western desert of the Iraqi Anbar province."Al-Baghdadi is using the Anbar desert as a safe haven, while the US forces provide him with all means of support from their station at the Ain Al-Assad military base in the Anbar province," Salem said.He further claimed that support for ISIS "stems from Washington's fear of a draft bill on expelling foreign troops from Iraq, which the parliament intends to vote on during the new legislative term."This is not the first claim relating to US-Israeli affiliations coming from Baghdad; Abbas al-Ardawi, a political affairs representative, said that the embassy was exercising suspicious behavior, also calling it a sort of operations room to plan actions with Israel within Iraq.He further claimed that the US administration was exerting pressures on Baghdad and killing to time prolong its deployment in Iraq.Iraqi security expert Hafez Al-e Basharah claimed that the US intends to increase its presence in Iraq, which they know due to reports by resistance forces in American bases where numbers rise every day.Basharah claimed that those same bases contain numerous Israeli agents due to which entrance to them by Iraqis is forbidden. ISIS agents, according to him, are kept and taught within those bases, as well.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



