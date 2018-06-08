June 08 2018
By REUTERS
June 8, 2018 16:09
Iraqi Shiite militias mark al-Quds Day with military march

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims burn a Star of David during a parade marking the annual al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq June 8, 2018.. (photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

Thousands of Iraqi Shiite Muslims marched through Baghdad's Palestine street on Friday (June 8) for al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day, an annual day of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, in 1979 proclaimed the last Friday of Ramadan, the fasting month for Muslims, as al-Quds day to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

Men in military uniforms carried Palestinian and Iraqi flags as well as banners with photographs of Ayatollah Khomeini and burnt an Israeli flag.

Al-Quds day is held in several Arab and Muslim countries. In Iran, tens of thousands took part in anti-Israel rallies across the country in solidarity with the Palestinians. They chanted "Death to Israel" and "Death to America", burning the Israeli flag.



