Iraqi officer discloses military info to CIA over WhatsApp - report

A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul, Iraq July 2, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A senior commander in the Iraqi army disclosed information on military bases along the Iraq-Syria border to a CIA agent, according to audio files and WhatsApp chats released by the Iraqi Hezbollah terror group, the Iranian Fars news agency reported.
Mahmoud al-Falahi, the commander of operations in the al-Anbar province of Iraq, was asked by a CIA agent who is an Iraqi national to provide geographic coordinates of existing military bases along the border between Iraq and Syria "to be attacked by US and Israeli forces."
The CIA agent also instructed al-Falahi to meet with US army and intelligence service commanders in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan region or at the US forces' base in al-Habaniyeh" in Western Iraq, according to Fars.
The released conversations show that al-Falahi provided the detailed coordinates of military bases in al-Anbar as the CIA agent requested.
Iraqi Hezbollah used the audio files to show al-Falahi's "plot against the Iraqi army, security, Hashd al-Shaabi (the Popular Mobilization Forces) and resistance forces" and warned that the spying he had done for the CIA and Israeli Mossad had endangered Iran's national security.
