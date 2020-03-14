Would a Zionist coronavirus cure be Halal? Iranian cleric says yes

The coronavirus epidemic is changing lives in many societies around the world. According to Yiftach Curiel from the Foreign Ministry’s digital division, even the Islamic Republic of Iran might change its usual attitude regarding Zionists and accept a cure for the virus, should one be found by Israel.
Iranian cleric rules that if Israel develops a cure for #Covid_19, Iranians would be allowed to use it. Hopefully that happens, for the benefit of us all. Meanwhile, a reminder: No Israel=no Israeli cure. https://t.co/csuSonON1T pic.twitter.com/WkhxSZI21X— Yiftah Curiel (@yiftahc) March 12, 2020
Israeli scientists have, in fact, been actively taking part in the global efforts to find a cure for the pandemic, meaning the question may not be hypothetical.
Under Islamic law, some things are haram [forbidden] and some are halal [kosher]. These concepts are often used in everyday speech to discuss the morality of certain actions.
The tweet was slammed by Iranian users who argued the Israeli needs to 'brush up on his Farsi.' Another user said he would prefer to cope with the virus than take the Israeli cure should one exist.
I'd rather take my chances with the virus than consume an Israeli vaccine https://t.co/A3I6orCUYr— Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) March 12, 2020
One user even predicted that coronavirus will eventually reach 70% of all Israelis.
Israel does maintain a Farsi digital twitter channel and Iranian users tend to use it to argue about Israeli policies.
It also approves sex change operations while publicly hanging gay men, often forcing men to change their sex in order to avoid execution.
Iran is actually seen by many Western scholars of Islam as a progressive Islamic society in some aspects. For example, it approves of organ donations and even the voluntary selling of organs to citizens of the Islamic Republic.