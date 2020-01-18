The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel: Nations must follow UK and freeze Hezbollah’s political assets

“Hezbollah is a terror group, all its units serving the same purpose. We expect more countries to follow the UK,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, REUTERS  
JANUARY 18, 2020 22:47
EBANON’S HEZBOLLAH leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters through a televised speech in Baalbeck, Lebanon, last year. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
EBANON’S HEZBOLLAH leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters through a televised speech in Baalbeck, Lebanon, last year.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Israel called on the international community to follow Great Britain’s example and freeze the assets of Hezbollah’s political wing. It also asked countries to recognize both the political and military wings of the Lebanese-based group as terrorist organizations.
Hezbollah is a terror group, all its units serving the same purpose. We expect more countries to follow the UK,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz added that he specifically expected the governments of Germany, Brazil and Australia to move against the terrorist group.
“I applaud the British government for its decision to include all Hezbollah organizations, including the political echelon, under the legislation that allows freezing all of its assets as a terrorist organization,” Katz tweeted. “This is a great achievement for the State of Israel in the fight against Iran and its metastasis in the region, led by Hezbollah.”
On Friday in Washington, Brian Hook, the Special Representative for Iran and senior policy adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, welcomed the move stating, “There is no distinction between Hezbollah’s political arm and its military arm.
“I remember when I was negotiating with the E3 [Britain, France and Germany] on trying to fix the deficiencies of the Iran nuclear deal. This was a regular topic – of the need to be designating Hezbollah in its entirety. We are very pleased to see the United Kingdom took that step,” Hook said.
On Thursday, Great Britain expanded the scope of its asset-freezing measures against Hezbollah to cover the entire organization, not just its military wing.
The Finance Ministry’s move follows Britain’s decision last year to classify the whole group a terrorist organization due to its destabilizing influence in the Middle East.
The heavily armed Shi’ite group was established in 1982 by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. It is widely seen as the most powerful player in Lebanon and is part of an Iranian-led regional alliance in conflict with US-allied Gulf Arab states.
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said he welcomed the measure, adding that Europe was waking up to the threat from proxies of Iran.
There was no immediate reaction from Hezbollah, which itself does not acknowledge separate units. Last year, it said Britain’s decision to list it as a terrorist organization showed London’s “servile obedience” to Washington, which gives it the same classification.
Inside Britain, Hezbollah has been a topic of political controversy. The opposition Labour Party has questioned whether the government’s decision to censure Hezbollah outright was based on new evidence, or political opportunism.
Outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been criticized by opponents for once calling the group his friends.
Countries such as the United States, Canada, Argentina, Paraguay, Honduras, the Netherlands and Australia recognize both Hezbollah’s military and political wing as terrorist groups. Germany and the European Union only recognize its military wing as a terrorist entity.


Tags Hezbollah United Kingdom israel katz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep up the fight By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
3 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
4 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
5 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by