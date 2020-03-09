The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel advances plans for West Bank ‘sovereignty road' to bypass E1 area

“We’re applying sovereignty in deeds, not words,” Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday as he made a subtle dig at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 9, 2020 10:19
The E1 territory, located outside of Jerusalem and within the jurisdiction of the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The E1 territory, located outside of Jerusalem and within the jurisdiction of the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The Defense Ministry green-lighted planning for what it called a “sovereignty road” that would allow Palestinian traffic to by-pass Israeli settlements in the E1 area of the West Bank.
“We’re applying sovereignty in deeds, not words,” Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday as he made a subtle dig at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not having already annexed all the West Bank settlements, including the area outside of Jerusalem where the road is located.
As part of his re-election campaign, Netanyahu last month agreed to advance plans for 3,500 new homes in an unbuilt area of the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement, known as E1.
To make the project tenable for area Palestinians, roads are needed that would allow them to by-pass that area, so that they could have continuous travel between their communities.
The overall transportation project has been called the “fabric of life” road.
Bennett has now pushed forward with a road that would link the Palestinian village of Azzim outside of Jerusalem with neighboring villages and towns of Anata, Hizme and A-Ram.
In his announcement to the media, the Defense Minister explained that this would be a “separate road" for Palestinians in the E1 area, that would allow for vehicles with Palestinian license plates to move in a separate vehicular route from those with Israeli license plates, so they would not have to cross inside the Ma’aleh Adumim bloc.
Bennett said, “Today we are giving green light to the sovereignty road and embarking on the process of connecting Jerusalem with Ma'aleh Adumim. The project will improve the quality of life of the residents in the area, avoid unnecessary friction with a Palestinian population and most importantly - allow for continued settlement construction.”
Peace Now said it was disingenuous for the Defense Ministry to speak of improving life for the Palestinians when its sole concern was settlement expansion.
Palestinians and the international community have opposed the E1 project. They have argued that it destroys any possibility of a contiguous Palestinian state and thus makes such a state unavailable.
Peace Now said that the road project was "bad for Israel" because it eliminated the possibility of a two-state resolution to the conflict.


