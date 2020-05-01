The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Two alleged Israeli airstrikes target Syria within a day

According to numerous sources in Syrian media, Israel attacked numerous targets in the southern region of Quneitra in the country and caused damages.

By TAMAR BEERI, TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 1, 2020 11:24
IDF helicopter rescues wounded IDF soldiers (photo credit: REUTERS)
Two alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted both western and southern Syria within a matter of hours on Thursday night and Friday, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.
Israel shot five rockets from the Golan Heights over the southern Syria border southern Syria border in the Quneitra region on Thursday night, SANA reported.
According to the reports, IDF choppers were seen firing rockets at numerous targets and caused damages alone. Some reports from Syrian media additionally claim that the targets belonged to Hezbollah.
Explosions were heard in the southern area of Homs after an "attack" on Friday morning, said the governor of the Homs Governorate to the Syrian state news agency SANA.
 
The governor told SANA that an assault on a military site east of Homs caused explosions, leading to shells falling in the area and injuring civilian bystanders. Ten injured people were treated at area hospitals, according to the Health Director of Homs, Dr. Hassan Al-Jundi.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), an Israeli missile strike targeted an ammunition warehouse and missiles belonging to Hezbollah at the Ḥasan Ibn al-Haytham camp on the road between Homs and Palmyra. The strike caused "violent explosions."
The last attack by the IDF in Syria targeted the Damascus area on Monday night, killing at least seven people, including four operatives and three civilians.
Homs has been targeted by alleged Israeli airstrikes multiple times in recent months, with the most recent airstrike on the area occurring last week, killing at least nine Iranian militants and members of the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group.



