Israel joins U.S. in accusing Iran of oil tankers attack - report

An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman.
(photo credit: ISNA/REUTERS)
After the US accused Iran of being behind the attack on the oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, senior Israeli officials told Channel 13 that they too believe that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards were the ones who carried out the attack on the oil tankers in the Persian Gulf.
Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador after the British government accused Iran of the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
During a meeting with a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official, Iran sharply criticized Britain's "unacceptable" position on the Gulf's tanker bombings.
Iran was likely behind a coordinated attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman early Thursday morning, the United States said
, as “limpet mines” were spotted on one of the wrecked ships.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the attack on the two oil tankers was one in a list of Iranian and Iranian-backed attacks over the last month. It was a “clear threat to peace, security and freedom of navigation,” he said.
The attack comes a month after four tankers were sabotaged off the United Arab Emirates in May and will raise US-Iran tensions to their worst point in years.
