Israel slams UN for consorting with Hezbollah

HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS wave Hezbollah and Lebanese flags during a 2015 rally in southern Lebanon marking the anniversary of the end of the terrorist organization’s 2006 war with Israel. .
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
After United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis met with Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem of Hezbollah, Israel officials condemned the meeting.
"We are shocked and disappointed by this meeting with a designated terror organization’s leader, threatening Israel, Lebanon and the whole region," Israel’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon tweeted. "One doesn’t need to read the Naim Qassem book, courtesy of #Hezbollah terrorists, in order to understand this !!"
Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Danny Danon also shared his displeasure on twitter.
"The role of #UN representatives is to promote a stable and secure region and not to meet with the leaders of a terrorist organization and to glorify incitement against the State of Israel," Danon tweeted Wednesday morning.
Kubis wrote on twitter about the meeting on Monday night, describing the meeting as "open and substantive discussion."
Kubis also mentioned the Hezbollah leader gave him a book, Hizbullah (Hezbollah): The Story from Within, which Qassem wrote.
The IDF retorted to Kubis' interest in the book by saying, "Do you know what else appears to be necessary reading? @UN Resolution 1701."
UN Resolution 1701 was an attempt at solving the 2006 Israel-Lebanon conflict.
Israel along with the US and the Arab league recognize Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.
