Israel to commemorate kidnapped teens, soldiers with learning, singing

A ceremony in memory of Second Lt. Hadar Goldin will be held Monday evening at the Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem. The event will draw people from across the country to learn and sing together in his honor.





Goldin was kidnapped and killed by Hamas militants during Operation Protective Edge five years ago. The terror organization has refused to return Goldin’s remains or those of Sgt. Oron Shaul, who was kidnapped at the same time.



"Hadar, in his life, believed in connections between people, and therefore it is exciting for us that people from all walks of life are coming to take part in the spirit of Hadar," Tzur Goldin, Hadar’s twin brother, said this week.

His father, Simcha Goldin, said that bringing people close at such an event would not only remind people of his own son, lost in battle, but of the countless soldiers who serve on the battlefield in defense of the State of Israel.

The event comes only one week before the country commemorates the kidnapping and subsequent murder of three Israeli teenagers on June 12, 2014.

Gilad Sha'er, 16, Naftali Frenkel, 16, and Eyal Yifrah, 19, were hitchhiking at a West Bank bus stop near the Israeli settlement of Alon Shvut when a Palestinian driver disguised as a Jew stopped and picked them up.

En route to what became their murder, Shaer was able to call the police emergency hotline saying "they kidnapped me," and behind the recording, you could hear shouting in Arabic from the alleged kidnappers, as well as spurts of gunfire.

The IDF discovered the murdered bodies of the three teenagers on June 30, 2014 in the Hebron field.

Operation Protective Edge, also known as the 2014 Gaza War, took place from July 8 to August 24 and claimed the lives of thousands of people, including 67 Israeli soldiers. More than 450 soldiers were wounded. Further, five Israelis were killed and another 261 wounded, and more than 2,000 Gazans were killed and another 10,000 wounded.

In honor of the three kidnapped teens, a video was recently made that summarizes the events that led to these boys losing their lives at the hands of Hamas militants. The video features pictures of the boys before their kidnapping, laughing, smiling and enjoying life – while the words of the song describes the horrifying time the Israeli public endured during the days between the boys' disappearance and the tragic discovery of their bodies found in a field north of Hebron.

The chorus goes: "The world keeps turning, as days and hours pass, there's quiet, but somewhere out there, there is somebody to come home."

