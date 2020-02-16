Ivanka Trump arrives in the UAE for Global Women's Forum in Dubai

Ivanka Trump – daughter of US President Donald Trump and wife of the president's senior adviser, Jared Kushner – arrived in the United Arab Emirates Saturday ahead of the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, the Associated Press reported.Trump arrived in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, over the weekend and met with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who many believe is responsible for the country's day-to-day operations. In addition, Trump also met with numerous women entrepreneurs and government officials at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, where they spoke about women's empowerment in the UAE. These officials included such notable figures as Reem al-Hashemi, minister of state for international cooperation; Noura al-Kaabi, minister of culture and knowledge development; and Sarah al-Amiri, minister of state for advanced sciences.
The meeting comes after Trump announced in Washington a proposed legislation backed by senators Lindsey Graham and Jeanne Shaheen to have her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative written into law.However, the legislation must pass through the both chambers of the US Congress before this can happen.Currently in its second year, the annual Global Women's Forum Dubai is a two-day summit taking place on February 16 and 17, with the conference's theme this year being "the power of influence." Trump gave the keynote speech Sunday, and former UK prime minister Theresa May is also slated to attend.“I am delighted to be attending the Global Women’s Forum Dubai to advance women’s economic empowerment around the world and highlight the progress of the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative," Trump said, according to the Arabian Business news site. "This initiative has impacted over 12 million women in its first year, well on its way towards our goal of economically empowering 50 million women by 2025.” In addition to the Global Women's Forum, Trump participated in the We-Fi MENA Regional Summit in Dubai, which is focused on spurring on women entrepreneurs throughout the Middle East and North Africa, as well as showcasing relevant research and institutions and provide several workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs.Regarding the progress made in the region, Trump took to Instagram, wiring "Substantial legal reforms have been made by government across the Middle East this past year to advance gender equality.
"Thank you to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed Al Maktoum for your gracious welcome."
