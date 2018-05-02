May 03 2018
|
Iyar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Japan's Abe meets with Abbas in Ramallah

Japanese prime minister said his country was not planning to transfer its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 2, 2018 04:01
1 minute read.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Ramallah

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Ramallah. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Abe arrived in Ramallah following his visit to Jordan as part of wider visit to the Middle East to enhance Tokyo's energy and security ties.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, Abbas stressed that the Palestinian side was and is ready to cooperate for the success of any international effort aimed at coming up with a political process based on United Nations resolutions and the principle of the two-state solution.

Abbas reportedly called for a greater political role for Japan in proportion to its important political and economic size at the international level, particularly after it has voted for accepting Palestine as a non-member observer at the United Nations.

The Japanese Prime Minister in turn affirmed his country's support for a two-state solution and its readiness to contribute to any effort to achieve peace.

Abe said that his country was not planning to transfer its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The meeting took place a day after Abbas delivered a widely criticized speech in which he said that Jews in Europe were massacred for centuries because of their “social behavior related to usury and banks.” 

Abbas made the statement in a speech on Monday at the beginning of a meeting of the Palestinian National Council, a top PLO body that is convening in Ramallah this week to elect members to two other PLO institutions.

Abe is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Reuters contributed to this report


Related Content

May 3, 2018
Arabs in Iran report crackdown as regional tension simmers

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut