Jordan announces national lock down amid coronavirus outbreak

The measures are as follows:

The private sector in the country will be shut down, excluding the health sector and vital sectors as announced by Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz. Citizens may only leave their homes in extreme cases. All institutions and official departments are closed except for vital sectors.

The Jordanian Armed Forces will be deployed at the entrances and exits of cities throughout the country in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Domestic travel in Jordan will be restricted, Petra reported, without detailing how it will be restricted. All public transportation is suspended.

Gatherings of over 10 people are prohibited. Newspapers will no longer be printed. Malls and commercial complexes are closed, except for food supply centers, pharmacies, bakeries, water, electricity and fuel supply chains.

Jordan has reported 35 cases of the coronavirus; nine of them are foreigners. Many other countries with much higher numbers of cases have not taken similar action.

Quarantine camps will be set up at border crossings for Jordanian citizens. Jordanians abroad will remain where they currently are.

All measures will be implemented as of Wednesday at 8 a.m. for a period of two weeks.

Jordan implemented a number of measures essentially placing the country under lock down on Tuesday as the coronavirus outbreak in the country worsened, according to Jordan's Petra news agency.