Jordan receives $ 1.3 million in aid from Hungary for community projects

Children play football at the Roman Amphitheatre area in downtown Amman, Jordan April 1, 2018..
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
AMMAN — The embassy of Hungary in Amman recently announced in a statement that Hungary had donated $1.3 million for several community projects across Jordan.
The projects, implemented in cooperation with churches and Caritas Jordan, include contributing to the construction of a Latin church at the Baptism Site. The statement added that similar programs under the banner Hungary Helps have been conducted with local churches and humanitarian organisations in the areas of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt and Jerusalem.
The embassy statement added that the construction of the church should attract more tourists, as it coincides with establishment of new direct flights to the Kingdom from across Europe.
Other projects supported by the grant include a new church for the Melkite community in Amman, and renovations for a school, which was recently inaugurated.
The statement added that Caritas Jordan
was a supporting force in creating employment opportunities for refugees, and the government of Hungary planned on contributing to extend their facilities. Efforts were also underway to grant market access for the organisation’s hand-made products in Hungarian.
A Hungarian-sponsored scholarship program has also offered Jordanians 400 spots annually since 2014 to study at a university in Hungary, according to the statement.
Jordanians form the largest group of international students currently enrolled in the program, with 741 Jordanian students studying in Hungary.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>