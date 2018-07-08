July 08 2018
|
Tammuz, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

KLM suspends service to Tehran, delivers further blow to Iranian economy

The airline’s announcement coincided with a major diplomatic spat between Iran and the Netherlands.

By
July 8, 2018 01:09
1 minute read.
KLM suspends service to Tehran, delivers further blow to Iranian economy

A KLM commercial passenger jet takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Royal Dutch Airlines announced on Saturday that it will suspend its direct flights to Tehran, delivering another blow to Iran’s struggling economy.

The Dutch airline KLM said in a statement: “As a result of the negative results and financial outlook for the Tehran operation, the last flight will take off from Amsterdam on September 22, 2018 and land at Schiphol on September 23.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The timing of the airline’s announcement coincided with a major diplomatic spat between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Netherlands.

Tehran summoned the Dutch ambassador and the Islamic Republic protested the deportation of two Iranian diplomats in the Netherlands, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by IRNA – Iran’s state-controlled media outlet – on Saturday. The Dutch government declined to cite the reasons for the expulsion of the Iranian diplomats.

A European government official and a Western intelligence source said on Friday that the expulsions of two Iranian embassy staff occurred up to two months ago.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi did not say when the ministry’s meeting with the Dutch ambassador took place. He said the deportation of Iranian diplomats was “unfriendly and nonconstructive” and that Iran has the right to take reciprocal measures.

Meanwhile, other European transportation companies are starting to abandon Iranian markets ahead of US sanctions.



“Due to the Trump administration, we have decided to end our service for Iran,” the French shipping group CMA CGM chief Rodolphe Saade said during an economic conference in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence on Saturday.

The US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, requested in June that the German government block Iran’s Mahan Air from flying within German airspace and deny it landing rights in the country because of the airline’s material support for terrorism.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Related Content

Syrian refugees prepare to return to Syria from the Lebanese border town of Arsal, Lebanon
July 7, 2018
Report: 28,000 Syrian refugees returning home after peace deal

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV, JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut