Key Mossad docs confirm extent of Iranian nuke plan revealed by Netanyahu

New wild details have emerged about how the Mossad stole some of Iran’s most sacred nuclear secrets from under its nose in the heart of Tehran.



From Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s April 30 press conference and leaks soon after, it was known that there was a new treasure trove of evidence that Iran had been pursuing a nuclear weapons program until and after 2003 while lying to the world about it.





But recently, Israeli government officials provided to the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, copies of some of those newly revealed documents proving Iran’s nuclear weapons efforts.Maybe more significantly, new details were revealed about how the Mossad scored the secret documents.Apparently around two dozen Mossad agents were involved and they were given exactly 6 hours and 29 minutes to get in and out of the Shirobad facility in Tehran.Intelligence had clearly scoped out the facility well enough to know where the alarm was and how to fake out the alarm so that Iranians monitoring it would think nothing was wrong.The Mossad agents also knew when the morning guard rounds would come by and when they would discover the break-in.The Mossad break in began around 10:30 p.m. on January 31. They broke through two doors, cut through dozens of giant safes and got out of the city with a half-ton of secret materials.They used special torches burning at least at 3,600 degrees.The agents knew this was hot enough to slice through the 32 Iranian-made safes.Also, there were focused. Leaving many safes untouched, they first went after the safes containing the black binders, which had the most vital designs.They left at 5:00 a.m. to give them a head-start on the Iranian crew that discovered the break-in only at 7:00 a.m. – too late to catch anyone.