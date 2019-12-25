Khamenei's advisor: Sooner or later, Israel will answer for bombing Syria

"Sooner or later, Israel will have to answer for its bombing attacks in Syria," an advisor to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei said Tuesday. "Israel must stop.The advisor, Ali Akbar Velayati said that "the unlawful Israeli attacks in the region cannot pass without a response." On Sunday, unidentified aircraft struck targets belonging to Iranian militias near Al-Mayadin east of Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria on Sunday, according to Deir EzZor 24, a local news source. Three people were reportedly killed in the attack.Similar to the comments made Tuesday, on Sunday, a political advisor to Khameni told Russian media that "there will be a response to Israeli attacks in Syria sooner or later, through the Syrian and Lebanese people," Kan reported.Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.