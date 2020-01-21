The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kushner, Berkowitz, Hook to discuss peace plan with Middle East officials

The three are currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos before traveling to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JANUARY 21, 2020 20:27
Jared Kushner and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: US EMBASSY)
WASHINGTON – Jared Kushner, the US president senior adviser, Avi Berkowitz, special representative for international negotiation, and special representative for Iran Brian Hook, are holding a series of meetings with Middle East officials and other relevant leaders to discuss a possible rollout of the US administration peace plan, known as the "Deal of the Century." The three are currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, where they are expected to stay until Wednesday, before traveling to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
Earlier this week, Berkowitz also met in London with Middle East officials to discuss the plan, The Jerusalem Post had learned. The sensitive talks are taking place amid growing speculations that the administration could introduce the deal in the upcoming days. While no decision has been received, it is likely that US President Donald Trump would decide if to release the document in the coming days to avoid making the announcement too close to Israel's elections in March.
Gantz, who previously opposed releasing the plan before the elections, made flipped his position to say on Tuesday that we would welcome such a move.
Asked about the possibility that the plan would soon be published, Gantz said, "I hope that President Trump will bring this forward and publish the plan," adding "several weeks have gone past. In the Middle East, a lot of dramatic things are happening, and I expect the plan will be published."
Two weeks ago, Gantz said that publication of the plan would be "gross intervention in the election process of the State of Israel."
The entire peace team: Kushner, Berkowitz and Hook will arrive in Israel on Wednesday while dozens of foreign leaders are visiting the country. It was not immediately apparent whom they are expected to meet while in Israel, aside from Netanyahu and Gantz.
It is the second time in the last couple of weeks that a representative of the peace tea visit Israel. On January 7, Avi Berkowitz, assistant to US President Donald Trump and special representative for international negotiations, together with Ambassador David Friedman, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Residence to discuss the Trump administration's peace plan. The two also met later with Benny Gantz. The visit has marked Berkowitz's first trip to Israel since he formally succeeded Jason Greenblatt in November.
The US peace team originally planned to roll out the political part of the plan last summer but decided to wait until a new government in Israel was sworn in. Since then, Israel has been experiencing an unprecedented political deadlock, and now faces a third round of elections.


