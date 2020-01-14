The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Leaving Moscow, Libya’s Haftar weighs Russia deal in Libya

Hafter is concerned that the deal will allow Turkey to entrench itself, in much the same way as it has in Syria.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 14, 2020 16:19
Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before talks in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2020. (photo credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before talks in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2020.
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Russia is trying to seal a deal in Libya, where Turkey has deployed forces to bolster Ankara’s claim to gas fields off the coast. The complex bargain was hit upon by Moscow in the wake of Turkey signing a controversial deal with the embattled government in Tripoli.
But Libya’s most powerful leader, Khalifa Haftar, whose forces control most of the country, flew to Moscow and left without signing a ceasefire deal. Haftar is worried that Turkey is trying to muscle into Libya in the same way that it has taken over parts of northern Syria. Turkey even sent Syrian rebel mercenaries to Libya to fight its war there, angering Libyans.
The initiative is being pushed by Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, who hopes Russia can gain prestige and show off its dealmaking prowess in North Africa. Russia says that European powers, including Germany, France and Italy, as well as Algeria, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey, Qatar and Moscow are all working together on a deal for Libya.
The war in Libya has lasted eight years. Russia wants the parties to stop fighting and rely on Russia. This would see the frontlines stabilize and likely legitimize Turkish involvement as the backer of the Government of the National Accord in Tripoli, while other countries such as Egypt continue to support Haftar’s alternative government.
Powerful players are at hand. The GNA has sent lobbyists to Washington and paid public relations firms to support it as the “UN-backed” government, portraying Haftar as a “warlord” or “strongman.” Meanwhile Haftar and his allies in Egypt, the UAE and other Arab states portray the GNA as a “terrorist” government. This is the kind of rhetoric that is common to the Syrian conflict as well, where the government in Damascus calls the rebels “terrorists.”
Turkey has sought to play a role in both Syria and Libya. In Libya, Turkey wants access to economic rights off the coast and used Tripoli’s weakness to get a deal for rights in exchange for sending militias from northern Syria to fight.
Russia understands the calculations here. Russia and Turkey are increasingly allies over an S-400 deal and TurkStream pipeline deal. Unsurprisingly, the deal Turkey signed with Tripoli has harmed the interests of Egypt, Greece, Israel and Cyprus, which all want a pipeline stretching across the Mediterranean.
Oil and gas politics are thus afoot in Libya. Much larger regional politics are at work as well. Turkey and Qatar support the Tripoli government partly because it has a history of religious extremism and alleged links to a Muslim Brotherhood worldview, whereas Egypt and the other Gulf monarchies like Haftar’s version of leadership, a general and a strongman. The Libya conflict is thus also a proxy conflict between Turkey and Egypt, the Brotherhood and Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
That doesn’t help Libyans much, but it does enable Moscow to swoop in and play broker as it has done in Syria. Moscow plays the role of responsible actor, even though Moscow gains benefits from a Libya deal as well. It can leverage Libya against Turkey in Idlib, or create a grand bargain with Turkey.
Turkey has threatened to teach Haftar “a lesson” if he doesn’t sign the deal and continues his push to take Tripoli. But Turkey also asserts its ambitions are not “imperial.” Turkey says it is protecting its “brothers” in Libya. This could be a rhetoric flourish to indicate support for the Muslim Brotherhood, of which Turkey’s ruling party has roots in but it’s also a way to indicate the fantasies of Turkey’s ruler that posits there are “descendants of 1 million Turks” in Libya.
Turkey claims Turks are being “ethnically cleansed” in Libya. This is a new ethno-nationalist populist policy of Turkey’s leaders wrapped up in religious devotion, that see Turkey playing a role across the Middle East, conjuring up reasons to expand Ankara’s role.
By contrast, the role of Egypt and the Gulf is also cynical. They want “stability” which means a regime similar to Egypt’s. This is the same choice that plays out in Syria, either “stability” of dictatorship, or religious extremism in Idlib.
So far, Haftar has decided he can’t sign Moscow’s deal. He left and flew to Jordan. He must now consult his backers in the Gulf, Egypt and other countries.
Haftar has support, but he is in a precarious position because Turkey has shown in the past that it will follow through on threats. Turkey’s leaders also need populist causes to keep Turkey distracted by constant crises. They used Syria as a crises pot, stirring it every three months to create the cause for a new military offensive. Now Libya is the new populists cause as Ankara invents stories of “Turkish minorities” in Libya that need “protecting.”
Last month it was oil deals, now it is ethnic populism. Next month it will be something else. For Haftar, he must weigh whether his backers in Cairo and Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have enough political capital in Moscow to buy him time. Alone in Libya he is isolated, even if he has been successful.
Haftar’s forces have claimed they will take Tripoli for six months. So far they have failed. Turkey knows this. Russia knows this. A deal would make everyone pleased with themselves. And Haftar’s backers won’t send the military support necessary to overrun the GNA.


Tags Libya Turkey Russia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Political parties are better together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach The myth of Jewish privilege and intellectual superiority By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Mike Evans Donald Trump: Rogue leaders never calculated he would be this strong By MIKE EVANS
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Immunity versus ‘anyone but Bibi’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by