Lebanon appoints first-ever female in charge of security in Arab world

Lebanon's Minister of Finance Raya Haffar al-Hassan speaks during a news conference at her office in Beirut December 3, 2009. Lebanon may seek to borrow next year to help service existing debt and might also seek to reschedule some debts due in 2010 to benefit from low interest rates, Hassan said on.
(photo credit: JAMAL SAIDI/ REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Lebanon named a woman, Raya El-Hassan, as the first-ever female in charge of security in the Arab World on Wednesday.
Hassan was appointed as the interior minister after a nine-month government deadlock.
“Proud of Lebanese women, proud of the four female ministers in the government, proud of the first woman interior minister in the Arab world, proud of the future, proud of Lebanon,” Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri
tweeted on Friday.
As interior minister, Hassan says she will ensure the security and stability of the country, but will do so without interfering with public freedoms, Libnanews, a French news site focused on Lebanon, said.
Hassan is one of four women in the 30-minister government. The other women are in charge of Lebanon’s energy
, administrative development and the women’s affairs portfolios.
This is an improvement, considering Lebanon's first minister for women, appointed in 2016, was a man, Jean Ogasapian.
Hassan first made headlines when she was appointed as finance minister from 2009-2011, becoming the first woman in the Arab world to hold that title as well, The National, a United Arab Emirates, reported.
“To be honest it was a surprise but I am proud too of course,” Hassan said, according to the report.
“Mr. Hariri has trusted me twice by giving me two difficult ministries. It demonstrates his trust in women’s capabilities.”
Lebanon has also made efforts to promote women in local politics, with six women elected into the 128 seat parliament.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>