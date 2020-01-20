The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lebanon caretaker PM Hariri: new gov't needed urgently to avoid collapse

Hariri said the "continuation of the caretaker government is not the solution so let's stop wasting time and have the government bear the responsibility."

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 20, 2020 16:52
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks during a news conference in Beirut (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks during a news conference in Beirut
(photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
BEIRUT - Lebanon needs to quickly form a new government to stop a cycle of collapse and worsening economic and security conditions, caretaker prime minister Saad al-Hariri said on Monday, after a weekend of violent confrontations shook the capital.
Beirut this weekend saw the worst violence since protests against the country's elite erupted in October, with hundreds injured as security forces deployed water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse stone-throwing protesters.
Politicians have failed to agree on a government or an economic rescue plan since the unrest pushed Hariri to quit as prime minister on Oct. 29, paralysing efforts to recover from a crisis that has shattered confidence in banks and raised investor concerns about its ability to repay steep foreign debt.
President Michel Aoun met security chiefs on Monday to work out a plan for deterring violent groups that "security services have detailed information on" while protecting property and peaceful protesters, sources at the meeting said.
Lebanon's deep financial strains have sunk the currency, pushed up prices and driven banks fearing capital flight to put strict curbs on withdrawing and transferring dollars, measures that have further fuelled rage among hard-hit Lebanese depositors.
The country's consumer protection association said it had seen "a rise in prices for the first time in Lebanon's history at rates exceeding 40% over the past three months," a statement cited by state news agency NNA said.
In a tweet, Hariri said the "continuation of the caretaker government is not the solution so let's stop wasting time and have the government bear the responsibility."
Last month little-known former minister Hassan Diab was designated prime minister with the backing of heavily armed Shi'ite group Hezbollah and its allies, but a deal on a cabinet has yet to be announced.
"Our government resigned in order to transition to a new government dealing with popular changes but obstruction has continued for 90 days and the country is moving toward the unknown," said Hariri.


Tags Lebanon Michel Aoun Saad Hariri
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone must serve By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
2 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
3 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
4 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
5 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by