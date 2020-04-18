The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Libyan forces loyal to Tripoli gov't try to build on military momentum

By REUTERS  
APRIL 18, 2020 22:57
A member of Libya's internationally recognised government forces carries a weapon in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya October 14, 2019. Picture taken October 14, 2019. (photo credit: ISMAIL ZITOUNY/ REUTERS)
A member of Libya's internationally recognised government forces carries a weapon in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya October 14, 2019. Picture taken October 14, 2019.
(photo credit: ISMAIL ZITOUNY/ REUTERS)
Forces aligned with Libya's internationally recognized government said they had advanced on Saturday on Tarhouna, a key support base for their eastern-based rival Khalifa Haftar.
The advance comes days after forces loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) had pushed back Haftar's allies along the coast west of the capital, marking a possible turning point in their attempt to fend off a year-long offensive by Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA).
Tarhouna, about 65 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital, Tripoli, has been a crucial asset for the LNA, providing local manpower for a campaign that has leaned heavily on air support supplied by the United Arab Emirates as well as Russian military contractors.
GNA attempts to swing Tarhouna to its side have failed. The GNA has depended on military support including drone strikes provided by Turkey, which has stepped up its involvement in Libya's conflict this year.
One witness from Tarhouna said residents had heard loud blasts from Saturday morning, followed by the sound of intensive clashes in an outlying area of the town that continued for up to six hours.
LNA officials told Reuters the GNA forces had failed to enter the town and that the offensive, the first since Haftar launched his military bid for Tripoli in early April 2019, had been repelled. They also said they had shot down a drone.
LNA forces control eastern and southern Libya and have been positioned around the outskirts of Tripoli for a year. The capital has seen heavy bombardment in recent days, and shelling continued on Saturday, wounding at least 10 civilians, local medics said.
The GNA has also been trying to capture al-Watiya airbase, about 125 km (80 miles) southwest of Tripoli and the LNA's other strategic foothold in Tripoli.
Libya is struggling to prepare for the expected spread of the new coronavirus, and the GNA on Friday imposed a 24-hour curfew in western regions it controls for 10 days. Libya has confirmed 49 cases, including one death.
Libya slid into turmoil after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled former ruler Muammar Gaddafi. Since 2014 rival factions based in Tripoli and the east have vied for power.


Tags Libya Middle East tripoli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis' right to protest during the coronavirus lockdown By JPOST EDITORIAL
Corona and politics shouldn’t mix – but they do By YAAKOV KATZ
MY WORD: A matter of time and age in the corona-era By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert It’s time to return to normalcy By EHUD OLMERT
NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER of Israel Law Center 311 Iran’s fever dream, could it exploit COVID-19 to lift sanctions? By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by