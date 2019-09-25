Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Macron, Johnson urge Iran's Rouhani to meet Trump

"What is important is that if he leaves the country without meeting with President Trump, this is a lost opportunity," said French President.

By REUTERS
September 25, 2019 02:04
1 minute read.
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during their mee

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. . (photo credit: REUTERS/JOHN IRISH)

NEW YORK - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday it would be a lost opportunity if Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left the United States without meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a UK press pool report.

"What is important is that if he leaves the country without meeting with President Trump, this is a lost opportunity. Because he will not come back in a few months. And President Trump will not go to Tehran so they have to meet now," Macron said during a meeting with Rouhani and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson concurred, according to the report, saying: "I think I agree with Emmanuel. You need to be on the side of the swimming pool and jump at the same time."

The leaders are attending the annual United Nations General Assembly this week in New York.

The United States last year abandoned Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and has since raised economic pressure on Tehran in an effort to force it to further curb its nuclear program as well as restrain its missile program and regional activities.

Iran has ruled out bilateral talks with the United States unless it returns to the terms of the 2015 deal, meaning that Washington would have to ease its economic sanctions on Tehran. Trump on Tuesday said the pressure would only intensify.


Related Content

U.S. President Trump meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan at the White House in Washington
September 25, 2019
Pakistan's Khan says he is mediating with Iran after Trump asked him to help

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut