Massive naval exercise begins in Gulf, message to Tehran

A massive multinational naval exercise kicked off this week in Manama in Bahrain. With 50 partner countries and ships from the US 5th Fleet, the area of operations will include all the strategic waterways from the Persian Gulf to the Suez Canal, with ships passing through the Bab el-Mandeb and Straits of Hormuz, the site of recent tensions with Iran.



This is the sixth IMX, or International Maritime Exercise. It is called IMX 19, numbered after the year it takes place. US Vice Admiral Jim Malloy, commander of US Naval Forces for Central Command, has said it is the most dynamic of exercise of its kind to date. “This year’s iteration is the largest yet,” according to reports. Twenty more countries than participated in the past have come on board. The drill is supposed to showcase freedom of navigation and commerce in these strategic seas. This is important because the tensions in the Gulf could have led to concerns. In May and June there were attacks on ships near the Gulf of Oman, a US drone was downed and in July tensions between the UK and Iran rose after the UK seized an Iranian ship. Iranian boats and drones harassed shipping and in October an Iranian ship was allegedly struck by an object. In addition a drone and cruise missile raid hit Saudi oil facilities in September.

The large maritime drill comes after another joint operation called Eager Lion in Jordan. It shows that the US and partner nations are still doing major combined operations, even amid the Syrian crisis and other controversies in the region. US CENTCOM is stoked about this because the withdrawal from Syria has brought questions about CENTCOM’s role in the region. US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper arrived in Saudi Arabia last night. 5th Fleet operations for the US includes some 2.5 million square miles, CENTCOM says, and it borders around 20 countries. This is where a large amount of the world’s oil flows, so it is essential and strategic.In June the USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in the Gulf, along with 70 aircraft and other naval units, considered a “message” to Tehran amid tensions. The USS Kearsarge and its Amphibious Ready Group was also in the Gulf at that time. It is now in the Atlantic Ocean. The Abraham Lincoln and its Carrier Strike Group, dubbed CVN 72, is in the 5th Fleet’s area of operations.Iran is watching the IMX closely, worried about its own naval standing. It highlighted the naval drill at Press TV. It has sought to flex its own naval power muscles this year, showcasing new submarines, drones and other equipment. Israel took part in a Working Group on Maritime and Aviation Security in Bahrain this week as well, although that event seemed unconnected to the IMX drill.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });