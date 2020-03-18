The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Middle East states are not communicating enough about coronavirus - WHO

"Unfortunately, even today, as the situation is becoming critical, information on cases is insufficiently communicated by countries to WHO," Ahmed Al-Mandhari said.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 18, 2020 12:43
A medical staff member in protective gear checks the temperature of a cleric man amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, at Najaf airport in the holy city of Najaf upon his arrival from Iran, Iraq March 15, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)
A medical staff member in protective gear checks the temperature of a cleric man amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, at Najaf airport in the holy city of Najaf upon his arrival from Iran, Iraq March 15, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)
LONDON - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that Middle East states need to offer more information about coronavirus cases to help bolster the fight against the disease across the region.
Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said the regional approach to fighting the coronavirus had so far been "uneven" and that much more should be done.
Improved access to information would allow the WHO to track its spread closely and quickly apply proven public health measures, Mandhari told reporters in a video-conference briefing.
"Unfortunately, even today, as the situation is becoming critical, information on cases is insufficiently communicated by countries to WHO," Mandhari said.
The WHO had seen efforts to strengthen surveillance, scale up testing and support families who are isolating relatives or in quarantine, he added.
"But much more needs to be done. In most countries we still have time to more rapidly accelerate our efforts."
Across much of the region outside Iran - which is one of the worst affected countries worldwide - the number of confirmed cases has been relatively low compared to east Asia and Europe but WHO officials fear the real figures could be considerably higher than reported due partly to a lack of testing.


Tags Iran Middle East world health organization Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life in Israel under the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
3 Coronavirus: With only around 300 cases, why is Israel in near-lockdown?
A PASSENGER at Ben-Gurion Airport heads home to quarantine.
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by