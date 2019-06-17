Militants open fire on IDF troops entering Gaza - report

Palestinian Hamas militants take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 16, 2018. . (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Gaza militants opened fire on IDF troops entering the Hamas-run coastal enclave near the southern city of Khan Younis, Palestinian media reported early Monday.





According to the reports, some 20 IDF special forces entered the Strip near Khuza'a outside of Khan Younis and got 100 meters before they were engaged by militants and were forced to retreat back into Israel.

There were no reported injuries or casualties.

In November an IDF lieutenant colonel was killed and another officer was moderately wounded after a firefight erupted with Palestinian militants during a special operation in Khan Younis. Six Hamas militants including Khan Younis commander Nur Barakeh were also killed in the firefight.

While the Israeli military has kept most details of the operation under gag order, according to Hamas the IDF troops were in the Strip trying to plant listening devices and following the raid Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired close to 500 mortars and rockets into Israel, killing one man and injuring close to 100 others.

The reported clash on Monday came shortly after a Qatari delegation led by envoy Mohammed al-Emadi arrived in the blockaded enclave to deliver $15 million in funds as part of a ceasefire arrangement to keep a fragile calm between Israel and Hamas.

Some $10 million of the funds are set to be distributed to poor families in Gaza while another $5 million are to be used to fund UN-run employment programs.

Tensions have increased along the Gaza border in recent weeks with incendiary balloons continued to be launched towards southern Israel, causing dozens of fires to break out. In response Israel has imposed a rare full closure of the Gaza Strip fishing zone which in turn led to terror groups in the Strip firing two rockets towards southern communities, one of which struck a Yeshiva in Sderot.

In response Israel struck several Hamas military targets in the Strip.

On Sunday Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was reported to have told the United Nations Special Envoy for the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov that he did not know who was responsible for firing the rockets at Israel.

Haniyeh was quoted by Asharq Al-Awsat as telling Mladenov that Hamas was investigating and stressing that “no faction fired toward Israel” in the past week.

While no group has taken responsibility for the rocket fire, the Israeli military holds Hamas responsible for any violence emanating from the coastal enclave.

The rocket fire last week was the first such attack in over a month when a ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and terror groups in the Strip after a deadly round of violence saw close to 700 rockets fired killing 4 Israelis. The retaliatory Israeli strikes killed 25 Palestinians.

According to reports the ceasefire agreement includes, among others, that Hamas stop the violence along the border fence and maintain a 300 meter buffer between protesters and the fence and end to the launching of incendiary and explosive balloons towards Israeli communities.

Israel in return would reopen the fishing zone and border crossings and allow the transfer of Qatari money, to enable United Nations cash-for-work programs and to open negotiations on healthcare, electricity, and more.