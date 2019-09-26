Military response to Iran an option after oil attack, says Saudi Arabia

A military response to Iran is an option once proof has been provided that it attacked Saudi Arabian oil facilities earlier this month, the country’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubier said on Wednesday.



“Once the investigation is concluded and we have the proof, there is a series of options will consider, that includes diplomatic, economic and military options,” Jubier said. He spoke at the United Against Nuclear Iran conference in New York that occurred on the sidelines of the opening session of the UN General Assembly.

“We are in close consultations with the US and other allies. This [the oil fields attack] can not go unanswered. There has to be consequences to Iran for what it did,” Jubier said as he likened the September 14 attack to a military strike against the world.“You can not take out five or six percent of the world’s oil supply and get away with it,” Jubier said. “They [the Islamic Republic of Iran] have gotten away with murder for 40 years. It’s time to stop them now."Jubier made a case for Iran’s long involvement with terrorism, including with ISIS and al-Queda. “The Iranians harbored and sheltered al-Queda leaders for many many years” and is in “cohorts with ISIS,” Jubeir said. “Iran is the only country in the region that this not been attacked either by al-Queda or ISIS,” he said.Jubeir dismissed a call by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the UN General Assembly for a regional security coalition, noting that Iran is the aggressor in the region."If Iran wants safety in the region, it should stop its aggression," Jubeir said.“The reason foreign forces are in the region is because of Iran’s aggressive behavior. They [Iran] want us to reduce our defenses so they can just march into our countries,” he continued.“Iran does not believe in the sovereignty of nations, it does not believe in the principle of non interference, Iran does not respect international law."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });