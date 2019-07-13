Nasrallah: Israel will vanish in next war with Hezbollah

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

Israel will be wiped out in the next war with Hezbollah, the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah warned on Friday interview with Al-Manar on the 13th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War.





“Any war will be bigger than the 2006 war for Israel and it will put it on the brink of extinction,” he said in the interview with the Hezbollah TV network.

Nasrallah said that there will be “surprises on the ground, in the air and at sea” in the next war between the two enemies, adding that while the Lebanese Shiite group has game-changing weapons.

“We have game-changing offensive weapons, along with human capabilities represented by Radwan Force and Al-Abbas Brigades (elite forces). Our weapons have been developed in both quality and quantity, we have precision missiles and drones,” he said in the interview with the Hezbollah TV network, adding that “The 70 kilometer Israeli coast starting from Netanya and ending at Ashdod is under the resistance fire”

Pulling out a map of Israel, Nasrallah pointed to strategic targets, which he said Hezbollah could hit, including Ben Gurion Airport, arms depots, petrochemical and water desalination plants, Tel Aviv and the Ashdod port.

He also claimed the group could hit the southern Israeli city of Eilat on the Red Sea and stated that Hezbollah fighters are “well-prepared for the invasion of the Galilee” and that the group’s leadership “has prepared several scenarios for such a move”

The Israeli military has repeatedly warned that the Lebanese government is responsible for the digging of the tunnels which they say were part of a Hezbollah plan to attack communities in northern Israel.

The military believes that the attack tunnels were built as a classified component in Hezbollah’s “Conquer the Galilee” plan that would have allowed the group’s elite Radwan fighters to infiltrate into Israel on land, fire short-range rocket and mortar fire and allow other Radwan fighters to infiltrate into communities via the tunnels, cut them off from main roads and to kill as many civilians and troops as possible.

Thousands of rockets were expected to be launched towards the Jewish State by the Iranian-backed Shiite army within the first couple of hours of the conflict.

Nasrallah also admitted that the group had decreased the number of it’s fighters supporting the regime of Bashar al-Assad in neighboring Syria.

“The Syrian army has greatly recovered and has found that today it does not need us,” he said.

“We are present in every area that we used to be. We are still there, but we don’t need to be there in large numbers as long as there is no practical need,” he said, adding that “if there was a need to return, all those who were there would go back.”

According to Nasrallah, Israeli strikes in Syria won’t expel Iran from the country and they are “risky” for the Jewish State.

Israeli officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over Iran’s entrenchment in Syria and the smuggling of sophisticated weaponry to Hezbollah from Tehran to Lebanon via Syria, stressing that both are red-lines for the Jewish State.

In an effort to prevent sophisticated weaponry from reaching Hezbollah, Israel frequently carries out airstrikes against Iran and its allies in Syria. In January Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has a set policy of preventing Iran's entrenchment in Syria.

Touching on the tension between the United States and Iran, Nasrallah warned that "Iran is able to bombard Israel with ferocity and force.”

“A threat to destroy Saudi Arabia and the UAE cannot deter the US from waging a war on Iran, but rather the threat to attack its forces in the region and Israel. “When the Americans understand that this war could wipe out Israel, they will reconsider,” Nasrallah said.

“The region will burn in the event of a war on Iran.

